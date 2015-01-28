1,000 Light Paintings Form One Beautiful Stop-Motion Animation

This article originally appeared on The Creators Project Netherlands.

If you’ve ever created a light painting, you should know how much effort it takes to capture them beautifully and in focus. Now, imagine that you’re not making one light painting, but 1,000—which have to seamlessly stitch together in edit—and you’ll have an idea of the incredible amount of work it took American light artist Darren Pearson to create his latest video, Lightspeed.

In the mesmerizing stop-motion animation, different light beings, including camels, snakes, and skeletons, explore the wilderness of California by night. Comprised of a series of 1,000 individual light paintings, each frame had to be photographed, animated, and signed by Pearson himself—a project he said took a whole year. “Most nights I was in the middle waving in the wilderness like a fool with LED lights,” Pearson told Petapixel, “like I was on my own at a rave.” It may have taken time, but the results are well worth the effort.

Watch Lightspeed above, and see some GIFs and screenshots from the film below:

