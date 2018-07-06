10,000 Belgium Fans Plan to Chug a Beer Each Time Neymar Flops

There are a lot of ways to get drunk at the World Cup. From a vuvuzela, at breakfast, licking your arm the day after celebrating (or mourning) your team. But two lads came up with perhaps the most efficient way to get drunk during this World Cup: down a drink for each time Neymar takes a dive.

Understandably, Neymar has been getting a whole heap of shit for the never-ending roll he did during a pre-World Cup match against Serbia. That F-list acting continued against Mexico when he pulled this nonsense. Some people chalk up diving to cultural differences, but what’s become crystal clear is that Neymar is kind of tarnishing his legacy with this blatant ass-hattery.

That’s where our two guys come in. In order to hype up the match, Stanley Vleminckx and Matthew De Ritter organized a simple pledge, where they challenged people to down a beer for each time Neymar takes a dive. Vleminckx is a bartender at a Mechelen-based bar, and De Ritter has also tended bar and studied event planning. These things all add up.

Bottoms up when Neymar falls



The rules are simple:

Every time Neymar falls to the ground you have to drink

…

Join the game all over Belgium

We are Belgium

The debauchery appears to be centered around a music festival called Rock Werchter, just outside Brussels, and 10,000 people have indicated they are “going” to it on the event’s Facebook page with another 26,000 “interested” in getting shitfaced.

Belgian bartenders are going to get an arm workout. Neymar might be diving, but everyone else will be drowning in drink.