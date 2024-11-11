100,000 ‘Night Riding Army’ Students Stopped Traffic in a 50km Bicycle Quest for Soup Dumplings

One social media post suggesting a late-night 50km dumpling run (or should I say “bike ride”) led to 100,000 people gathering in the streets of central China.

What originally started with four students planning a late-night bike ride between Zhengzhou and Kaifeng garnered tens of thousands of cyclists when a social media post went viral. The crowd—most of whom utilized bike-sharing systems—was so large that it caused gridlock.

“People sang together and cheered for each other while climbing uphill together,” Liu Lulu, a student at Henan University, told China Daily. “I could feel the passion of the young people. And it was much more than a bike ride.”

Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

This trend isn’t the first of its own. It’s been gaining momentum in recent years and across several Chinese cities, according to the Guardian. In fact, local papers, like People’s Daily, have even praised the event.

“Upon arriving in Kaifeng, many students took the opportunity to explore the city’s cultural and historical attractions, bringing a fresh sense of excitement and energy to the ancient city,” People’s Daily reported. “These youthful adventures embody a vibrant spirit—full of curiosity, determination, and a zest for discovery—that adds new dimensions to the tourism industry.”

However, this specific incident went a bit too far, jamming roadways and overwhelming tourist cities. Authorities were forced to step in, bike-sharing companies had to suspend their systems, and students were urged to use public transportation as an alternative.

“At the beginning, it was hyped up, but in the end, it all ended in collapse and failure,” said one commenter on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform.

The things college students would do for cheap dumplings…