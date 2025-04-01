‘1000xRESIST’ Headlines the Latest Humble Bundle, Tissues Not Included

Humble Bundle is one of the best gaming deals on the net. For less than the cost of a pizza at most joints, you can snag a handful of absolutely stellar games. Some months? There may only be one heavy hitter in the group that’s worth your time. But April is coming out strong, with 1000xResist, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, and Dredge leading the pack. Even if the other games in this bundle don’t exactly tickle your fancy, 1000xResist is worth the cost of admission alone. You just get some extra games via Humble Bundle in the process.

Screenshot: Fellow Traveler

You can’t even pick up ‘1000xResist’ for This Price On Steam. Get it on Humble Bundle, For Real

Nominated for Excellence in Narrative, Best Storytelling, Best Debut, and plenty more, 1000xResist is an excellent title for those interested in diving into a complex and winding narrative. It’s beautifully impactful while also being threateningly dangerous for those who aren’t ready for what it has to offer. Regardless, it’s currently $19.99 on Steam as we speak. Why would we want to spend that much when we can get this, plus 7 other games, for $11.99? Come on, we’ve got Tomb Raider here, too.

Sure, Humble Bundle Choice hides under the guise of being yet another subscription. But you can cancel it as soon as you’ve redeemed all of the Steam codes that they give you if you don’t want to chance a sour month following this one. Admittedly, Humble Bundle Choice bundles can be extremely hit-or-miss, so I wouldn’t blame you in the slightest if you backed out before the next charge. But getting a smattering of excellent games is always a good deal, even if half of them never get played. I say this as my Steam library continues to balloon, but you already know I had to show up to the party this month.

I’m very excited to have the chance to dive into 1000xResist. It’s been on my Wishlist for far too long, and it deserves every look it can get. I promise this isn’t an ad for Humble Bundle. I just want more people to check out 1000xResist, and it’s cheaper than ever.