106 House Republicans Are Demanding the Supreme Court Declare Trump Winner of the Election

More than half of all the Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives just filed a brief with the Supreme Court that supports Texas’ madcap legal effort to hand President Trump the 2020 election.

The brief was signed by 106 House Republicans, including boisterous, hardcore pro-Trump members like Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Rep. Greg Gianforte of Montana, and Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York.

Never mind that Texas’ legal claim looks like pure applesauce, according to legal experts and even some other Republicans. These members of the House are all for the idea of overturning an American presidential election because their guy didn’t win.

“The unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election cast doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the American system of elections,” the brief says.

The House members are just the latest group of Trumpy Republicans to throw down in the legal battle the president recently hailed as the “big one.” On Wednesday, 17 other states, all with Republican attorneys general, also filed a brief in the Supreme Court supporting Texas’ position.

The rumpus surrounding Texas’ lawsuit is now descending into a kind of legal Burning Man for Trump supporters, with Republican politicians from around the country flocking to demonstrate their support for the president, who is arguing the election was somehow stolen from him without providing evidence.

The original suit, filed Tuesday by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton—who happens to be facing an FBI investigation over possible corruption—asks the Supreme Court to block Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Wisconsin from casting their Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden. If the Court granted Texas’ wish, it would effectively toss the election to Trump.



The Supreme Court hasn’t yet said whether it will take up the case.

“At core, Texas is recycling legal claims that have already failed, but through a lawsuit that suffers from a whole host of additional procedural problems,” Lisa Marshall Manheim, constitutional and election law professor at University of Washington School of Law in Seattle, recently told Bloomberg News.

Paxton’s full-throated support for Trump’s deluded position arrives at just the moment when Trump is widely reported to be considering handing out presidential pardons to his most deserving supporters.