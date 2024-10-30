107-Year-Old Chinese Grandma’s ‘Devil Horn’ Credited for Her Long Life

A 107-year-old grandma from China doesn’t need a Halloween costume—she’s a natural unicorn.

Chen, an adorable centenarian from China, has found viral fame on Douyin (the country’s version of TikTok) for both her impressive age and her “unicorn” or “devil horn.”

Many have attributed Chen’s long life to her “longevity horn,” which began to develop several years ago and now protrudes several inches from her forehead.

Medical professionals diagnosed the growth as a cutaneous horn, which can result from prolonged sun exposure. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), “Cutaneous horns are uncommon, conical-shaped skin protrusions, often keratinized, arising from various underlying lesions.”

However, Chen’s doctors say her horn is nothing to worry about, and she’s actually in great health. I mean, you must be if you’ve made it to 107 years old.

Though the growth could eventually become malignant, requiring surgery and radiation or chemotherapy, Chen doesn’t have any plans to remove it. She has a point—why put yourself through it at that age?

Many of Chen’s beloved viewers are encouraging her to embrace the horn rather than remove it. One even warned her of potential consequences of surgery.

“My grandma had a growth on her head,” the user wrote, per New York Post. “She went to the hospital to have it removed, but died two days after she came back.”

So, for now, she is continuing to lead her long, happy life—perhaps thanks to her special horn.