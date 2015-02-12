Forget 4K, Lose Yourself in a Stunning 10K Timelapse of Brazil

10328×7760 – A 10K Timelapse Demo from SCIENTIFANTASTIC on Vimeo.

To showcase the awesome power of the PhaseOne IQ180 camera, timelapser and photographer Joe Capra, a.k.a. Scientifantastic, had to become a surgeon of sorts. 10328×7760 – A 10K Timelapse Demo is exactly what it sounds like: a timelapse video constructed out of photographs with a resolution higher than your computer can handle. Full screen this. Seriously.

“This footage comes from some shots I did while shooting 4K and 8K timelapses in Rio De Janeiro for a major electronics manufacturer,” says Capra in the video’s description. “Each shot is comprised of hundreds individual still images, each weighing in at a whopping 80 megapixels. Each individual raw frame measures 10328×7760 pixels.” In the video, Capra begins his footage at 14% scale, just to fit the frame into 1920×1080 resolution, the maximum size for many displays. He then zooms to a 50% view, and follows that with an extreme zoom to the full-resolution 100% scale of the footage—and the result looks as good as most of the highest-end HD cameras do.

“I wanted to show a couple things with this demo video,” Capra explains. “First, the extreme resolution of this camera (and medium format in general). Second, the amazing amount of flexibility this resolution allows for in post production. You can literally get about 8-10 solid 1920×1080 shots out of a single shot. You can also get about 5-6 solid 4K shots out of a single shot.” Minimally-processed with curves, input sharpening, and saturation adjustments included, the footage foretells of a frame size beyond current projections. 4K? Eat your heart out. The future is even higher-def than we expected.

Check out 10328×7760 – A 10K Timelapse Demo above, and enjoy the glorious detail with these screencaps below:

50% scale

100% scale

Check out more of Joe Capra’s work on Vimeo and Scientifantastic.

