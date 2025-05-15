11 Students Hospitalized After Eating Weed-Laced Edibles

Those home baked cookies were definitely baked. Authorities in Chicago told the local CBS and Fox affiliates that 22 students at Fort Dearborn Elementary School consumed edibles that contained THC. Half of those kids wound up in the hospital, cops told the outlets.

The outlets reported that ambulances arrived to the school on Tuesday for a medical incident involving multiple students. Several students overdosed on the drug, the former outlet reported.

Parents alleged to the local ABC affiliate that the incident occurred inside a sixth-grade classroom. A source told the local CW affiliate that the children hospitalized were between 11 and 14 years old.

Officials told the ABC station that all 11 children who were taken to the hospital are now in good condition.

In a letter obtained by multiple outlets, principal Kimberly Porter notified parents of the situation.

“Prohibited substances of any kind are not allowed at our school,” she wrote in part, “and we encourage you to take this opportunity to have a conversation with your child about the health risks associated with consuming edibles, and to remind them not to accept food if they do not know where it came from.”

Parents Speak Out After Cookie Incident

Parents additionally claimed that the source of the high was a weed-laced batch of cookies that a student brought to school, the ABC station reported.

One woman told the same outlet that her godson spit out the cookie.

“He just said he tasted the cookie, and it didn’t taste right. So, he spit it out, and that was it,” she said. “I don’t think it was packaged or anything.”

Parents are not happy about the situation.

“I really would like to know where they actually got the products from, because it’s not easily accessible like you can just go to the corner store and they’re going to give it to a child, so it has to be an adult somewhere involved,” one parent told the CBS station. “You have to be careful what you leave out and have around your children. Parents, please pay attention.”

A woman whose nephew attends the school added, “How did it happen and why, and who brought it? [I have] the same questions everyone else should have.”







