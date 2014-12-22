12 Days of Mixmas | Anamanaguchi

On the first day of Mixmas, THUMP gave to me…A Cartridge in a Pear Tree.

Anamanaguchi, the New York-based chiptune quartet, had a breakout hit in 2014 with “Pop It” (No. 48 on our list of 101 Most Vital Tracks of the year). The group uses instruments that include synthesizers and Nintendo consoles to craft a sound that is glitchy, trippy and more fun than a barrel of Donkey Kongs.

For Day 1 of 12 Days of Mixmas, we asked the game-loving producers to put together a mix that celebrates the first day of the holiday by swapping out that partridge for a cartridge. This pear tree’s got more swag than a Sega Genesis.

The mix itself features appearances from a number of PC Music artists, UK vaporwave acts like Miami Mais, weirdo-dance legend Slugabed, and an appearance from THUMP’s Artist of the Year Porter Robinson.

Tracklist:

Hercelot: “ひつじと木箱 / sheep and box” (gymnopedie.1)

Hannah Diamond: “Every Night” (noclip blip)

DZZ: “So Far Away”

Ryan Hemsworth: “Every Square Inch” [ft. Qrion]

Kilter: “When You Walked In”

Anamanaguchi: “Endless Fantasy” (Lazerdisk Remix)

Drake: “Trust Issues” (Cavalier Remix)

Maxo: “Not That Bad” (Feat. GFOTY)

Kero Kero Bonito: “Sick Beat” (Danny L Harle Remix)

Porter Robinson: “Flicker” (Tomggg Remix)

Stardust: “Music Sounds Better With You” (WRLD Remix)

Slugabed: “COOLEST BREEZE GOIN”

Miami Mais: Keep One Thing” (Lil Mystic Remix)

Slugabed: “Another Chance 2K14”

Spinee: “Pretty Green” (Anamanaguchi Remix)

Kanno Yoko: “Hanna” (feat. Hanna Berglind)

Stay tuned tomorrow for Day 2…