12 Days of Mixmas I Nicky Romero

Dutch prodigy Nicky Romero went from bedroom producer to international sensation in a couple short years around the turn of this decade. Since then, he’s become one of the most sought after producers, remixers, and DJs in the game. His sound is huge – Big enough for the biggest stages, but still packs a creative flair and sonic adventurism not found amongst his peers.

For day 2 of 12 Days of Mixmas, we just let the Dutch master do what he does best: Bring the energy. So when you’re tired of your uncle’s tipsy ramblings or just need an escape, put this on, crank it up, and let Nicky be your guide.

The mix opens up with a Romero original, before exposing ears to some up-and-comers who we’ll be hearing about in 2015. It keeps the energy levels high before closing out with THUMP favs Tommy Trash and Wax Motif.



Tracklist:

Nicky Romero & Vicetone – Let Me Feel (ft. When We Are Wild)

John Dahlback – Fireflies (Reunify Remix)

Row Rocka – Saffron (Original Mix)

Evol Waves – Inferno

Nicky Romero & Anouk – Feet On The Ground (Arno Cost Remix)

Siege – Liberty City

Tommy Trash & Wax Motif – HEX