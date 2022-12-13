The 12 Days of MUNCHIES: The Best Food Gifts of 2022

The holidays are here, and you’re ready to absolutely annihilate your friends and family with tight food gifts. We’re not talking about restaurant gift certificates and boring ol’ dried spice collections here; no, your circle deserves the weirdest and most fly cuisine-related presents money can buy. They deserve things they’ll love and remember, and you’re the chosen one who gets to deliver the goods.

To help you with this task, we sailed to the edge of the internet and beyond, searching for presents that are useful, unique, and unexpected. Behold, the 12 Days of MUNCHIES Gifts, wherein we’ll reveal a Highly Curated Rec each day for the next—*checks math*—12 days. Let’s do it.

Day 1: Protect the bag burrito

By any metric, the burrito is a perfect food. That said, when it comes to travel, things can get messy. Whether you’re trying to mainline a gargantuan Chipotle burrito while driving or are carefully munching an overstuffed breakfast burrito at your desk, it’s imperative that you minimize spillage while still maintaining convenience and holdability. (Do you want your colleagues or loved ones to think you’re one of those forsaken people that eats burritos with a fork and knife? God, no.) Enter the Twist & Eat Burrito Holder, which not only insulates and protects your food, but also lets you twist the bottom to bring it closer to heaven (and your mouth) with each bite. It’s also BPA-free, and the lid can be used as a sauce container so you can keep all that beautiful salsa off your clothes and desk.

Day 2: Tiki-fy your life

Most cocktails have their fair share of haters, but almost everybody loves a good Tiki drink. A colorful, rum-based beverage in an anthropomorphic vessel, topped with a fun garnish or three? What’s not to like? And whether you’re going to Smuggler’s Cove or Rainforest Cafe, that drink should be slid over to you in a hella cool Tiki-style glass. When it comes to classy-cool glassware, Viski reigns supreme with its dazzling array of tumblers, coupes, highballs, and more for turning your home bar into a personal speakeasy. For the master of Tiki home mixology, the casual Jungle Bird appreciator, and everybody in between, level up your next drink 1,000% by scoring Viski’s crystal Tiki glasses this holiday season (to complete your build-your-own-tropical-bar gift set, this incredible cocktail recipe book from Martin Cate should help, too). Now all you have to do is perfect your mahi-mahi tacos and coconut shrimp and your home will quickly become the Tiki HQ of your neighborhood.

Day 3: Enjoy the smell of pizza all the time (without working in a pizzeria)

There’s nothing more relaxing at the end of a long day than putting on your favorite slow jam playlist, running a hot bath, tossing in some Epsom salt, and lighting your favorite candle. And while some candles are meant to help us unwind at home, others transport us to delightful places… like a beloved New York pizzeria. Enter Brooklyn (and Miami) pizza giant Lucali, which partnered with candle producer Joya to create a series of candles that smell like America’s collective happy place. With scents like Roasted Garlic, Brick Oven, Spiked Espresso, and Herbs—and a gift pack with the latter three—you can experience a whole night on the town without leaving your home. Now, when do we get VR goggles that make us feel like we’re sliding right into a booth with a fresh pepperoni pie in front of us?

Day 4: A shirt to rep your favorite musician and spirit at the same time

When you spend all your time running through the 6 with your woes, it’s easy to forget how to properly store the spirits you use in your bar. Luckily for you, Mover & Shaker has the exact thing you need: this T-shirt in homage to Champagne Papi himself. This gift is perfect for anybody who 1) loves Drake, 2) enjoys vermouth, or 3) wears shirts. Wait, what’s that? You know someone who does all three!? HYFR, time to spin Take Care for the millionth time and smash that “Add to Cart” button.

Day 5: Oh, just some life-altering potato chips

True connoisseurs search far and wide for the good stuff. Sure, you can always find something acceptable at the corner store or market near your home, but, sometimes, when you really love something, opting for whatever’s nearby just won’t do. On that note, I’m speaking to all my hot chip heads, my flamin’ flavor fiends, my fuego snack savorers out there, when I say that Great Lakes Potato Chip Co.’s Buffalo Wing Potato Chips are a revelation. They’re hearty and super crunchy—due, in part, to the fact that the potato skin is LEFT ON—and they embody the perfect Buffalo bite: They’re tangy, funky, spicy, and savory. For the zesty snack lover in your life (or yourself), give the über-fun gift of some seriously awesome Buffalo wing potato chips. By next year, you’ll be leaving these out for Santa alongside his milk.

Day 6: The grill-friendly frying pan of your dreams

For many, grilling is life. While a lot of grill masters are quite stubborn about their ingredients, mise en place, tools, and even music selection (for example, I pretty much only listen to CCR and Black Sabbath while grilling), a truly enlightened griller is always open to improving their game. That’s where Made In’s blue carbon steel grill frying pan comes in—it’s non-stick and safe up to pretty high temps (1,200 degrees Fahrenheit), and absolutely slays everything from wings and veggies to roasted garlic and even meat. I’ve personally seen multiple dads get as excited as the first time they saw Electric Light Orchestra when they opened this as a gift. It’s a guaranteed win.

**Day 7: Probably not your sharpest knife, but definitely your favorite

**If you really look, you’ll notice that Chinese cleavers are everywhere, from prep kitchens in fast casual joints to bread stations at fine dining restaurants. Chefs of all types rely on this workhorse knife—it’s super durable and efficient, it looks extremely badass, and it’s fun as hell to use. Yeah, if you’re trying to brunoise carrots to go with your filet mignon or whatever, you might want a carbon steel Japanese chef’s knife; but if you’re chopping, hacking, smashing, or dicing normal food, this absolute monster of a knife will have your back.

**Day 8: A sweatshirt featuring Earth’s greatest food item

**There’s a reason that every food worth eating comes with some kind of pickle on it, just like there’s a reason every sweatshirt worth wearing has a bunch of pickle jars on it. Pay tribute to your favorite person’s favorite food by getting them this classy, vibrant crewneck that features some of the best pickle brands our beautiful world has to offer, from Claussen’s to Grillo’s. Just make sure they’re prepared for every single person they see to stop and tell them which jar is their favorite. Naturally, the right answer is [Sopranos-style blackout].

**Day 9: An espresso machine fit for a… uh, “waste management consultant”

**Speaking of The Sopranos, have you ever felt like your boss wanted to kill you? When this sensation hit Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, his sixth sense began tingling, and he made the perfect choice for averting violence: gifting his employer a beautiful, imported espresso machine. We’ve tracked down that exact espresso machine and humbly suggest it here for your gifting needs. It would be a superb present for your boss, significant other, parent, or anybody else you need to show a lot of love to, and quickly.

**Day 10: Finally, you can play with your food (and Grandma won’t get mad)

**This serveware is the wholesome, cheeky touch every dining room table could use more of (unless your family listens to Weird Al records every night during dinner, in which case, please invite me over). These hand-shaped wooden spoons designed by Selena Liu are perfect for dishing out salad, wings, rolls, or slapping your sibling when Mom’s not looking.

**Day 11: Give a person a tinned fish gift box…

**Haven’t you heard? Tinned fish is SO hot right now. But instead of just grabbing a couple tins of anchovies from the grocery store, why not gift your seafood-obsessed pal this awesome, curated gift box that includes smoked wild sockeye, savory sofrito mussels, Spanish paprika mackerel, and a kit to get the ultimate stew poppin’ off? Campfire and whaling horror stories not included (though a sick Patagonia fisherman’s beanie is).

Day 12: Some actually beautiful wrapping paper

Even if you’re not gifting your loved one stinky cheese or artisan-cured salume, this charcuterie-themed wrapping paper will put a twinkle in the eye of any recipient. Your gabagool-loving friends might not even be able to bring themselves to tear the paper open, which would suck for you, especially if you selected one of the 11 spectacular gifts above!

Happy Holidays from our food-obsessed brethren to yours.

For more great gift ideas for the sandwich freak, noodle king, or hot sauce lover in your life, check out our holiday gift guides.

