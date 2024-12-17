12 Dead From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning at Ski Resort After Using Generator Indoors

Something out of a horror movie took place in Georgia (the country, not the state) as 12 people were killed at a popular ski resort in the Caucasus Mountains. Eleven of the bodies found were all employees at the Gudauri restaurant situated in the lodge. The other person was a Georgia national.

The bodies were discovered on the second floor of the restaurant. The cause of the fatalities is said to be carbon monoxide poisoning that stems from the misuse of a power generator. Sadly, the generator was being used inside the building, as opposed to outside.

Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs suspects no foul play after the initial inspection. They added that “no signs of violence were detected.” Local authorities are investigating the incident under the notion of negligent manslaughter.

The statement reports that the generator was found in an indoor area near the bedrooms on the second floor. This was the area of the building where the workers stayed. The power supply was turned off, according to the report, which is why the generator was turned on.

Generators emit carbon monoxide when running. Due to the gas being odorless, colorless, and highly poisonous, it only takes a few minutes of exposure to reach fatal levels. Generators are suggested to only be used outside and a safe distance away from windows and doors.

A forensic team is currently doing medical examinations to identify the cause of death.

The Indian Embassy in Tbilisi shared a statement on X on Monday explaining that they’re working closely with authorities. They stated that they have been “in contact with the bereaved families and are committed to providing all possible support.”

People dying from improperly using generators is more common than you’d like to think. A few months ago, someone in South Carolina suffered the same fate at their home after using one inside. Approximately 100 people die a year from generators.

“Using a generator can kill you in minutes,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission states per CBS News. “Generator exhaust contains carbon monoxide. This is a poison you cannot see or smell.”