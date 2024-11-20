12-grunge-songs-that-should-be-on-your-fall-winter-playlists

If you could soundtrack the seasons it would go Winter—Emo, Spring—Dream Pop, Summer—Hip-Hop, and Fall—Grunge. This is the Law of Music. I don’t make the rules, I just follow them.

We’ve finally reached that transitional period when Fall begins to turn into Winter, making this the perfect time to add some great classic grunge tracks to your playlists to help get through the colder, darker days. (Wow… that was unnecessarily pessimistic).

Below, you’ll find a list of 12 tunes from the heyday of grunge. The ’90s. Some you’ll definitely recognize, some you might not, and some you’ll instinctively think to yourself, “That’s not grunge,” but push past that and let the saturated guitars wash you in their distorted riffs…

Alice in Chains – “Heaven Beside You” from the MTV Unplugged live album

I would be lying if I said this wasn’t the first song that came to mind when conceptualizing this list. There’s just something about the tone of this live version and the way late frontman Layne Staley’s voice sounds. It’s a perfect “watch the leaves fall to the ground” song.

Nirvana – “Something in The Way” from Nevermind

Look, I know what you’re thinking… but just because “Something in The Way” was heavily featured in the marking for the last Batman movie a couple of years ago doesn’t make it any less qualified to be included on this list. It’s so beautifully unhurried. It’s like the opposite of shoegaze grunge in the best way.

Pixies – “Gouge Away” from Doolittle

One could argue that the Pixies are not *technically* grunge. But, they influenced pretty much every grunge band ever, so that gives them a pass. “Gouge Away” sounds the way a rusty roof turbine looks when it spins and no, I cannot elaborate on that.

The Smashing Pumpkins – “Plume” from Pisces Iscariot

A little bit shoegazy, a little bit bluesy, “Plume” is a track that hits just right while you’re sipping a… pumpkin… spice latte in a corn maze. If you’re into that sort of thing.

Soundgarden – “The Day I Tried to Live” from Superunknown

Between seasonal depression, regular depression, general global anxiety, and having to prepare ourselves for the absolute worst relatives we’ll have to see over the holidays, most of these days are ones we just kinda try to live. But doesn’t it feel so much better to hear Chris Cornell sing about it in that inimitably smokey voice of his?

Pearl Jam – “Black” from Ten

You basically cannot have a grunge list that Pearl Jam isn’t on. “Black” is a fantastic song that is not too intense but fully meets the Grunge Fall vibe.

Stone Temple Pilots – “Pretty Penny” from Purple

One thing that stands out about “Pretty Penny” is how it’s a song that sort of starts out as high as it’s gonna get and then just smoothly nails the landing. It also feels like it could be a cover of of B-side from The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine album.

Candlebox – “He Calls Home” from Candlebox

There is almost a dark Western element to “He Calls Home,” the last song on Candlebox’s self-titled debut album. It’s slow, heavy, and tragically reflective. A great tune for this time of year.

Hole – “Softer, Softest” from Live Through This

Hole is easily one of the most underrated bands from the grunge scene who still achieved significant mainstream success. Which is a long way of saying they deserve so much more respect. In the subversive way that only they could, “Softer, Softest” is like a slowed-down throwback to old beach pop, but it ends in an explosion of emotion.

Sponge – “The Drag Queen of Memphis” from Wax Ecstatic

In the interest of transparency, Sponge’s “Velveteen” almost made the list instead, While it’s arguably “grungier,” there’s just something about “The Drag Queen of Memphis” that makes it the perfect song to play while you sit by a warm fire on a cool November night sipping a warm drink.

Melvins – “Lizzy” from Houdini

It would be fair to say that “Lizzy” is the heaviest song we’ve recommended so far, and, like the Pixies before them, the Melvins are a band that isn’t technically grunge, but did inspire many, many grunge bands. “Lizzy” swings back and forth from subdued to grandiose, making it perfect for those Fall days when it starts out warm but then you’re freezing by the nighttime.

Bush – “Mouth” from Razorblade Suitcase

Last, but certainly not least, Bush’s “Mouth.” I wish there were a better reason for its choosing than it just being the right time of year to watch An American Werewolf in Paris but I’ll be damned if that isn’t it. It just feels right.