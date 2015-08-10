12 Street Artists You Need To Follow on Instagram

If you happened to be in lower Manhattan the second weekend of August, you might have noticed something a little out of place: graffiti artists, out in the open, spray painting the city in the light of day. Taggers, sticker artists, guerrilla street artists, and muralists were invited to (legally) paint the town as part of the first ever LoMan (Lower Manhattan) Art Festival, a fair organized by the L.I.S.A Project to bring art and culture to Little Italy and surrounding neighborhoods. Big name artists like Ron English, Hanksy, TATS CRU, Tatyana Fazlalizadeh and more made their mark on walls and storefronts as a pop-up sculpture garden hosted a DIY sticker center, work by Art is Trash and Nicolas Sholiber, and the infamous bust of Edward Snowden that was illegally erected in a Brooklyn park by artists Jeff Greenspan and Andrew Tider in May.

The murals stand as a testament to the importance of free public art. And even after the walls have been tagged or painted over and the weather has peeled off the wheatpastings, we’ll always have Instagram to immortalize the craft forever. Follow these 12 influential street artists from the LoMan Festival to see the latest projects, find all the secret murals, and help keep the street art spirit alive and growing.

