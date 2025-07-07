12-Year-Old Started a Charity That Gives Music Therapy to Shelter Dogs

Yuvi Agarwal should be a regular middle-schooler hoarding Pokémon cards and learning algebra. And he very well could be. But please add another wrinkle to his extracurricular activities that most teenagers don’t do.

According to a profile in the Associated Press, he’s out there soothing dogs with nothing but a keyboard and a Beatles playlist

Videos by VICE

At just 12, this Houston-based musician founded Wild Tunes, a nonprofit that dispatches musicians to animal shelters to soothe stressed-out future pets with live music. It all started when Agarwal noticed his family’s golden doodle, Bozo, mellowing out as he was playing music at home.

That small observation turned into a multi-city operation in under a year, with more than 100 musicians playing everything from Mozart to Ed Sheeran in shelters across Houston, New Jersey, and Denver.

The music is helping anxious elderly poodles like Pituca go from a nervous wreck to sleeping in a matter of minutes. Penelope, a usually shy doggy, gets all sweet and cuddly as the tunes fill the air.

Denver-based flutist Sarah McDonner, who joined the cause after meeting Agarwal in Houston, says she thinks the music “makes them more adoptable.” There isn’t a whole lot of science to back up that statement, probably because there is a whole lot of science that has been done on the effects of music on pets.

But, from the sound of it, the results speak for themselves. The dogs love it. And Agarwal is using it to build a multistate community of animal lovers who altruistically want to share their musical skills with caged animals, hoping to find a home.