Roughly 12,000 fans were evacuated from Manchester’s Co-op Live venue on the evening of November 22, 2026, as rapper Don Toliver concluded his performance that night. Near the end of the show, an “unknown substance” was released into the crowd. Emergency responders believed the substance could be tear gas.

The North West Ambulance Service released a statement on November 23 with the latest update on the incident. Several emergency crews were dispatched to the scene, including the Hazardous Area Response Team.

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According to earlier statements, no serious injuries were reported. However, later updates said about 80 people were evaluated for eye and respiratory symptoms. One person was taken to the hospital “for further assessment”.

Greater Manchester police also released a statement on the incident. The substance is still “unknown”, they said. “Enquiries are underway into what the substance is and what caused the incident.”

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