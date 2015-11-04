$120,000 Harmony Korine Painting Stolen in Soho

In a situation perhaps best decribed as Korine-ian—had the surveillance cameras been on-hand to capture it—a $120,000 painting by the acclaimed Spring Breakers and Gummo director Harmony Korine has been stolen from the lobby of Soho’s Puck Building. On Tuesday, police sources told the New York Post that the oil on canvas work, Blue Checker, was lifted off one of the office-building’s walls. The 102″ x 84″ work first appeared at Shooters, a May-July solo exhibition of Korine’s recent paintings at Gagosian New York’s 821 Park Avenue location. Echoing the art brut aesthetics of many of the auteur’s cinematic works, the painting was created in an informal style often employing masking tape, household paint, and squeegees instead of brushes.

Watch Harmony Korine’s The Legend of Cambo below:

At the time of writing, The Creators Project has reached out to the NYPD to obtain a copy of the police report, as well as to Gagosian New York for comment. We’ll keep you updated. In the meantime, we’re hoping for the expensive painting’s accidental recovery by good samaritans—before it ends up on the walls of the Museum of Stolen Art.

