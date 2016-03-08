1,250 Paintings Compose a Stunning Dance Music Video

In 1986, the Norwegian new wave rock band A-ha received six “Moon Men” at the MTV Video Music Awards for their “Take On Me” video, an unforgettable tune with an equally unforgettable music video. This year, the Berlin-based filmmaker Boris Seewald adopts a similar brand of animation for his latest music video for German electronic music producer, Ralf Hildenbeutel.

“Disco,” as Seewald describes it, is a ‘handmade’ music video composed of approximately 1,250 paintings on tape. Hand painted images and sketches of dancers are animated into a beautifully choreographed routine. The video flickers as new marks and small alterations are made to the developing moving pictures. The rapid changes flash onto the screen in an attempt keep pace with the high tempo track.

This isn’t the first time the two artist have joined forces. Last year Seewald directed the video for Hildenbeutel’s song, “Sparks,” which exhibited a combination of ballet, geometric animation, and electronic music. It would appear that dance is a recurring theme in the director’s work.

The wavering images in “Disco” are animated in such a way that makes the movement of the models appear seamless and smooth, which is simultaneously juxtaposed by the scratchy flickering variations in each new sketch, creating an interesting contrast of chaotic disarray and graceful linearity. Check out the music video below:

Ralf Hildenbeutel – Disco from Boris Seewald on Vimeo.

You can check out more of Seewald’s work at his website here.

“Disco” is off Ralf Hildenbeutel’s EP, Retouched Themes. You can listen to that and more tracks by the producer on Soundcloud here.

