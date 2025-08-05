13 Awesome Deals Available on the Nintendo eShop Right Now

The classic gamer pitfall that has doomed most of us to lengthy backlogs is storewide sales. I try my best not to fall into these pits, but almost every major storefront has tapped my pockets more than once.

So here I am, not allowing myself to be the only one. Check out these Nintendo eShop sales.

Nintendo eShop has some indie fire on sale

We are still very indie-focused here. And I’ve got a bunch I want to talk to you all about, and that will come. However, for now, there are some indie games in this sale that, if you haven’t played them, you should get on them immediately.

And some pretty good games outside of the indies are here as well…

Undertale – $9.89 down from $14.99 (sale ends August 8th) Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics – $29.99 down from $49.99 (sale ends August 22nd) Monster Hunter Rise+Sunbreak Bundle – $14.99 down from $59.99 (sale ends August 20th) Cuphead+ DLC – $19.43 down from $26.99 (sale ends August 17th) Animal Well – $18.74 down from $24.99 (sale ends August 14th) Blasphemous 1+2 Bundle – $22.49 down from $44.99 (sale ends August 15th) Mega Man Battle Network Collection Vol 1. – $19.99 down from $39.99 (sale ends August 22nd) Mega Man Battle Network Collection Vol 2. – $19.99 down from $39.99 (sale ends August 22nd) Antonblast – $14.99 down from $19.99 (sale ends August 12th) Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition – $22.79 down from $37.99 (sale ends August 14th) Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – $26.99 down from $59.99 (sale ends August 14th) It Takes Two – $19.99 down from $39.99 (sale ends August 10th) Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Edition $22.49 down from $44.99 (sale ends August 17th)

So go forth and fill your backlogs. I’m not sorry at all about this. You might even pick up on a few games that I didn’t mention here.