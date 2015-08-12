13 Reported Dead as New Video Emerges of Explosion In China

At least 13 people have died and at least 300 more are injured after an enormous explosion rocked the port city of Tianjin in northeastern China, state media reported Wednesday.

Residents reported hearing an explosion and seeing roaring flames shooting into the sky from the dock at the Tianjin Binhai New Development Zone around 11:30 pm. Video of the incident immediately began circulating online.

Videos by VICE

Tianjin police said that the blast took place at a warehouse containing hazardous materials. A logistics company reportedly owns the building. State-owned news agency Xinhua reported that the initial blast set off more explosions in nearby buildings and was sparked by “inflammables and explosives” at a container terminal.

The National Earthquake Bureau said that there were two major explosions — the first was the equivalent of 3 tons of TNT, while the second was 21 tons.

Xinhua later published CCTV footage showing the moment a man inside a building got caught in the blast.

Other videos and photos of the explosion are making the rounds on social media, with some photos showing what appears to be wounded people bleeding while fleeing the site.

China’s People Daily newspaper reported that some 300-400 people were injured and that 50 were being treated at Tianjin’s Teda Hospital. State-run news agency Xinhua confirmed that hundreds had been wounded.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that first responders have mostly brought the fire “under control.” More firefighters are reportedly looking for survivors in the area surrounding the explosion site, as nearby buildings continue to collapse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.