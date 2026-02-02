13 States Where Average Rent Is Now Over $2,000. Seriously.

I’m definitely dating myself here, but I remember paying $725 a month for a genuinely great apartment in SW Portland back in 2005. Hardwood floors. Actual space. Windows that opened. That number sounds laughable now, like something you’d exaggerate about to a younger coworker. Like, “back in my day…” But, seriously, it was great. Now? That number has tripled.

According to a recent analysis shared by StudyFinds, 13 U.S. states now have median rent prices above $2,000 a month. Even with vacancy rates improving, relief is nowhere to be seen. California still leads the pack, but it’s far from alone. Data from Construction Coverage shows high-demand job markets and years of rent hikes have turned $2,000 into the new baseline. That’s a big problem when most people’s incomes aren’t going to cover that and other bills and food and just living your life.

Videos by VICE

Here are the 10 most expensive states for renters right now…

1. California: Median rent $2,895

This is the ceiling everyone else keeps chasing. Coastal demand, strict zoning, and an endless supply problem keep California renters paying nearly three times what some states charge.

2. Hawaii: Median rent $2,869

A tourism-heavy economy and limited land leave little room for rent relief, especially for people trying to live there year-round.

3. Massachusetts: Median rent $2,595

Housing demand linked to Boston keeps rents elevated across Massachusetts, reaching communities nowhere near downtown.

4. New York: Median rent $2,592

New York’s rental market remains unforgiving, with downstate prices warping the statewide median no matter how far you get from the city.

5. New Jersey: Median rent $2,373

Proximity to New York City fuels nonstop demand while keeping real housing options in short supply.

6. Washington: Median rent $2,237

Tech expansion piles pressure onto a housing market that hasn’t had room to breathe in years, with renters paying the price.

7. Florida: Median rent $2,220

Whatever Florida’s affordability story once was, population growth and coastal constraints have finished it.

8. Maryland: Median rent $2,195

DC’s overflow spills into Maryland’s rental market where priced-out commuters drive demand and rising rents.

9. New Hampshire: Median rent $2,143

New Hampshire sits right in Boston’s path. The housing supply never stood a chance once demand started spilling north.

10. Connecticut: Median rent $2,127

Being a commuter state puts Connecticut in a permanent housing pinch that renters know all too well.

Just outside the top ten sit Colorado, Nevada, and Virginia, all still clearing the $2,000 mark.

Vacancy rates look better, and rent increases have slowed since the post-COVID surge, but that hasn’t undone what renters already absorbed. Years of sharp increases set a new “normal,” while housing supply lagged behind demand, and financing stayed out of reach. Slower growth sounds reassuring in headlines, but for most renters, it hasn’t changed the amount that hits their bank account every month. Or how much money they’re making.

No one’s pretending rent is “cheap” anywhere. But states like West Virginia, South Dakota, and North Dakota remain the most affordable in the country, even if that bar keeps rising. The bigger concern is how long people can keep absorbing higher housing costs without something else giving way.