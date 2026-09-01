13 Years Ago, TLC Made a Reality Show About Over-the-Top Funerals

TLC has always pushed the envelope with obscure reality shows (that we can’t help but binge), with hits like Say Yes To the Dress, 90-Day Fiancé, Cake Boss, and 1000-Lb Sisters. They’ve positioned themselves as a dominating presence in the reality television world, but not every show they make becomes popular. Such was the case in 2013.

Best Funeral Ever featured Golden Gate Funeral Home, a funeral home that celebrates the lives of the recently deceased by giving them over-the-top “home-going” celebrations. They transform the traditional funeral experience into a party.

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In one episode, a pastor received a western-themed send-off complete with a shootout and a bank robbery. In another, the deceased was a huge fan of game shows, so his family made his send-off game show themed. Another was the singer of the Chili’s rib jingle. His was themed after the all-American BBQ, complete with live pigs.

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The Forgotten TLC Reality Show That Turned Funerals Into Elaborate Parties

Perhaps one of the most infamous episodes was Ronnie Ray Smith. He was a 1986 Olympic Gold Medalist whose funeral was themed around the Olympics. He won gold in the 4×100 meter relay, so they staged a mock 100-yard dash at his funeral service, where his casket “ran” down the track.

Somehow, Best Funeral Ever aired for two seasons on TLC but not without controversy. From the first episode, TLC and the funeral home caught flak for sensationalizing funerals. Many critics say it was poor taste and disrespectful to the dead and the loved ones grieving.

“These are families who have lost loved ones. So there is never any disrespect with these types of homegoing celebrations,” said John Beckwith Jr., CEO of the Golden Gate Funeral Home, in an interview with TODAY.

It was definitely a different era of reality television, but the intent behind the funeral celebrations is oddly wholesome.