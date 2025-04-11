130,000-Year-Old Baby Mammoth Dissected by Scientists

Yana is a 130,000-year-old baby Mammoth named after the Siberian river basin in which she was found. She was discovered by researchers last year and was in remarkably good shape—considering she’s been dead for well over a hundred millennia.

Her trunk is intact, her skin is mostly intact, and her internal organs have been preserved by the frigid Siberia temperatures. They’re so well preserved that they’re still viable for dissection.

Videos by VICE

It’s the kind of preservation usually reserved for ancient Egyptian mummies that were purposely preserved. She looks like a sleeping modern-day elephant, and not like the corpse of an ancient extinct species that science is kind of, sort of resurrecting as we speak.

Scientists Dissect 130,000-Year-Old Baby Mammoth

Russian scientists in white hazmat suits have been carefully slicing her open, livestreaming the whole thing for anyone into that sort of thing? Because Yana isn’t just adorable—she’s a paleontological jackpot.

Her colon is still intact. Her stomach is in great shape. Her reproductive tract might be filled with vaginal microbes just waiting to be peered at with a microscope. If you cared to know how she smelled, according to Science Alert, the scent was “reminiscent of a mixture of fermented earth and flesh, macerated in the Siberian subsoil.” Appetizing.

Yana stayed so fresh thanks to permafrost. But now that the human race has doomed itself to an almost assured climate catastrophe, permafrost all around the world is cracking open. Sure, that offers us the occasional incredibly well-preserved ancient specimen like Yana, but it also leaves the door open to unleashing thousands of viruses and bacteria that the human race is entirely unprepared for.

If they manage to stay alive inside of Yana, there’s a good chance some nasty microbes might pose a threat to humanity. But all that scary stuff is a topic for another day. For now, ignore the potential for prehistoric plagues and focus on how we could potentially start learning a whole lot more about this ancient species that were still obsessed with hundreds of centuries later.