14-Year-Old Boy Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting 91-Year-Old Woman

A teenage boy pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an elderly woman. Marion County court records show that, on Nov. 7, 14-year-old Jesse Stone pleaded guilty to sexual assault and burglary with battery, both of which are felonies.

In a June press release, the Sheriff’s Office detailed the incident.

On June 9, a 91-year-old woman in Reddick, Florida, awoke to find a person in her home. The sheriff’s office said that, “in a cruel act of violence,” the woman “was beaten and sexually battered.”

Cops arrested Stone just over a week later after “an intense investigation.” They identified the teenager via DNA evidence. Then, during an interview, Stone “admitted to unlawfully entering the victim’s home, striking the victim, and then sexually battering her.”

“This type of unimaginable violence is still shocking to me after all of my years in law enforcement,” Sheriff Billy Woods said in part. “The Reddick community has shown its resilience and support for us and their community through all of this.”

“It came as a shock that any individual would commit such an act on a 91-year-old, but it is truly disturbing when we see the young age of the arrestee,” he added. “Although I firmly believe he should be held accountable for his crime, as a father, my compassion goes out to his family. Hopefully his arrest will lead to getting him help that prevents any further such acts.”

Online records from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office show that Stone is due back in court on Dec. 19 for sentencing. He could face life in prison for the charges.