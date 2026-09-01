14 Years Ago, Nicole Kidman Really Peed on Zac Efron for a Movie

In a controversial scene from the 2012 thriller The Paperboy, Jack Jansen (Zac Efron) gets stung by a jellyfish at the beach, and a couple of girls suggest that urine might help ease the pain. That’s when Charlotte Bless (as portrayed by Nicole Kidman) decides to step up to the plate.

“If anyone is gonna pee on him, it’s gonna be me!” she tells the girls. Kidman’s character then proceeds to do just that, and according to Deadline, there was no stunt pee involved; Kidman legitimately urinated on Efron during that sequence.

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“Yes, I did the scene. That was what Lee [Daniels, the director] wanted. It was in the script,” Kidman explained. “And it’s pretty out there. I mean, I love Zac. He’s such a great guy, and let me just say, I am glad it was him. I feel safe with Zac, and hopefully he feels safe with me,” she continued.

However, Kidman seemed genuinely surprised that the scene in question was all people were talking about on social media following the film’s premiere. “Of course it would be all over Twitter,” she said with a laugh.

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The Wild Story Behind Nicole Kidman’s Infamous Zac Efron Scene

While speaking with Vulture later that same year, Daniels revealed that Kidman was actually the one who fought to keep the infamous scene in the movie. Though Daniels claimed that nobody was anxious about shooting that part while they were filming, he admitted that he started to get cold feet after the fact.

“We just went for it and never thought twice about it, because it made sense for the film,” the director recalled. “I think that I became more nervous about it in the edit room.”

Watching the footage back, Daniels thought to himself, “I’m not actually going to show this, right? Is it vulgar?” Kidman reportedly wasn’t happy to hear he was considering removing the scene and scolded him, saying, “You made me pee on Zac Efron. If you don’t put it in the movie…you need to man up.” I

n the end, Daniels assured Kidman that he wouldn’t “p—sy out,” and kept it in at her request.