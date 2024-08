On March 19th, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti ordered residents to stay home, to protect themselves and others from the threat of COVID-19. The city now looks unlike it ever has. This series shows some of the formerly busiest intersections and neighborhoods in LA, once filled with thousands of people and cars, now completely vacant.

E 1st Street and N Main Street

Flower St and 7th St at the 7th Street Metro Station

Flower St and 7th St at the 7th Street Metro Station

4th Street Bridge at E 4th St and S Santa Fe Ave

101 freeway entrance off of N Alameda St

Chick Hearn CT and S Figueroa St at LA LIVE

S Grand Ave and W 4th St

The Walt Disney Concert Hall at S Grand Ave and W 2nd St

Beverly Hills Sign at N Santa Monica Blvd and N Beverly Dr

Rodeo Dr and Wilshire Blvd

Sunset Blvd and Sweetzer Ave

Century City Mall

Windward Ave and Pacific Ave