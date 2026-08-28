15 Minutes of New Fable Gameplay Reveal Closer Look at Combat and Combat Difficulty Settings

A ton of new Fable footage released over the last week and players can now get a much closer look at exploration in the game, interacting with NPCs, and using “style-weaving” to approach combat in a way that is using to the hero they have crafted.

Full Fable Combat Gameplay Demo

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Unlike other RPGs which often see players spec’ing specifically into ranged, melee, or magic attack styles, Fable’s combat system seems to enourage mixing and matching and swapping strategies on the fly.

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The gameplay design behind Fable’s combat system was engineered to ensure that battles feel smooth, responsive, and fun, even as players are dodging multiple waves of enemies and switching between a ton of different combat tools to incapacitate attackers.

“In Fable, you’ll flow seamlessly between melee, ranged, and magical abilities as you come face-to-face with classic creatures and new threats lurking across Albion. Experiment with different loadouts, discover powerful spell combinations, and choose the combat style that feels right for you as you carve your own path through Albion.”

Throughout the extended combat gameplay demo, lots of different combat tools are revealed. Players can use a sword, high-damage spells (like Fireball and Lightning), or even manipulation spells like Befowl and Lift.

Players will unlock additional weapons, abilties, and magical powers as they progress through the game. Once obtained, these different combat capabilities can be combined in different ways and allow players create a build that best suits their playstyle.

When it comes difficulty settings, Fable allows players to control the combat intensity and tailor their experience to match their preferences. This tracks with earlier quotes confirming that players would have an option to explore the game in a casual Story Mode setting if the combat was becoming too stressful. The exact name of other modes or combat difficulty modifiers have not been revealed yet.

“Should you prefer a sterner welcome, other difficulty levels will ensure the guards remember their training and are less… polite.”

Although Fable was, at one point in time, aiming to release in late 2026, the game is now expected in February, 2027. Playground Games has shared a lot of new information and gameplay footage in the last week or so, so interested gamers should keep an eye out for more news on the horizon.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Fable news and updates as the game’s 2027 release date gets closer.

Fable releases February 23, 2027 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.