15-Year-Old Celeste Rivas’ Body Was Found ‘Partially Frozen’ After D4vd Was Listed as a Suspect: Report

Nearly three months ago, the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd. Now, due to the condition of the body, investigators won’t be able to find a cause of death. Recently, the L.A. County Medical Examiner received the body, according to TMZ. However, the body of the teenager was found in a horrifying condition. She was reportedly decapitated with limbs removed. Moreover, she was “partially frozen” and thawing in the Tesla when authorities found her.

Consequently, the exact cause of death will likely go “undetermined.” Currently, they’re settling on calling it an “apparent homicide” based on what they have. Still, this doesn’t mean an arrest can’t be made. Currently, D4vd is a suspect, and apparently not cooperating well with the police, according to PEOPLE. There’s also a second suspect being considered in the crime. According to attorney Mark Geragos on the 2 Angry Men podcast, he was allegedly integral to the crime. He claims that he was there “before, during, and after” Celeste Rivas’ death.

Videos by VICE

D4vd On The List of Suspects Related to Celeste Rivas’ Death

This all comes on the heels of some internal shuffling from the pop star amidst the investigations. Back in early October, he was reportedly transferring the deeds of his Texas homes over to his mother. One of the homes in particular was swatted accordingly. However, D4vd’s family, who live there, claims that someone was messing with them amidst these investigations.

The internet has been in a frenzy theorizing seemingly every day since the initial news was released. Josh Marshall, manager of D4vd, spent his time last month refuting TikTok claims that he was allegedly in on the heinous crime. It’s something he took incredibly personally, noting that it wasn’t just affecting him but his whole family. “How dare you say something like this with no facts,” Marshall writes in the TikTok video comments. “This video is false and the person is misinformed. This is the only time I’ll speak on this matter. FOR NOW. This has been a tough time for my family as I am a father of 3 children.”

“I received no emails and I’m no one’s roommate, I live full-time at home with my wife and kids,” Marshall says of the D4vd theories. “My daughter is 14 and this news is affecting so many lives. I never received any emails. I had zero knowledge of anything and I don’t live in California.”