15 Years Ago, Beyoncé’s Security Guard Flattened Seth Rogen on the Red Carpet

Seth Rogen might count Beyoncé as one of his friends these days, but that wasn’t always the case. Eight years before the two co-starred with one another in the 2019 remake of The Lion King, they apparently had a pretty awkward encounter at the 2011 Grammy Awards. While being interviewed for E! Daily Pop in 2021, Rogen recalled seeing Beyoncé talking to Gwyneth Paltrow on the red carpet that night. “And I charged over. Instinct took over,” he explained.

“I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink,” Rogen continued. “I was drinking a screwdriver, which is a bad drink. I deserved what I got…I was humiliated, and I didn’t get to meet Beyoncé.”

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As if that wasn’t bad enough, Rogen was just about to take the stage to introduce Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Rihanna. When you watch the segment in question, you can spot Rogen holding his arms in what he called “a very weird position” to cover up the stain:

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Seth Rogen Once Got Hit So Hard by Beyoncé’s Security He Spilled His Drink

Rogen had previously recounted the story in his 2021 book, Yearbook, and on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In 2019, Rogen told Kimmel that his first experience with Beyoncé was “terrible,” but also said he’d learned his lesson when it came to approaching her. When Rogen finally got the chance to officially meet Beyoncé at the Lion King premiere, he made sure to keep his distance to avoid any further issues with her security team.

Thankfully for him, things went much smoother the second time around.

“I was wary of going near her ‘cause I look like someone who you would want to keep away from Beyoncé in general,” Rogen joked. “I waited for her to approach me, which, you know, they teach you.” He went on to say, “She was very nice, and my beard actually got stuck in her sequins a little bit. If you look closely, you’ll see some gray hair on her shoulder.”