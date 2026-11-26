In November 2011, Nickelback caused a stir among football fans when the NFL booked them for the Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show. The decision led to outrage from local Detroit fans, where the game was held between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers.

By now, hating Nickelback has become a popular meme, if not a terribly outdated one. But at the time, there was still genuine hatred for the band. The menace of “Rockstar” is not easily forgotten, after all. However, a lot of the outcry also came from the fact that Nickelback is from Canada.

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A Change.org petition immediately appeared online. It quickly earned more than 50,000 signatures from fans who wanted a Halftime Show with a hometown artist. Suggestions included Eminem, Kid Rock, Bob Seger, and Ted Nugent. Which, if you ask us, aren’t that much better than Nickelback anyway.

Still, the main gripe was the choice to have a band not from Detroit serve as representatives of Detroit. Even for one Halftime Show, it felt like a slight against the city. While some fans left scathing comments about Nickelback’s musical integrity, one person explained the outcry with much more delicacy.

Detroit Fans Petitioned NFL for Hometown Band at Halftime, But United Way Defended Nickelback

A Detroit season ticket holder left a comment on the petition to replace Nickelback at the Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show in 2011. Among potshots at the band, this comment actually explained a good reason for the anger.

“I have been a season ticket holder my entire adult life and truly look forward to the Thanksgiving game,” the comment said. “This year, when times are tough and I am putting my hard earned money toward attending this game, and the team is finally doing well, I feel as though there should be a more universally recognized enjoyable band that represents the Motor City and our rich heritage of Rock and Roll and Soul music. This is Motown after all.”

They had a solid point there. Not even the replacement suggestions truly represented Detroit’s storied musical history. However, United Way, which sponsored the Halftime Show, released a statement defending its choice at the time.

“This is a nationally televised show that historically has featured artists from many locations,” the statement read. “For the past two years, we featured Motown artists and Detroit’s own Kid Rock, but the performers have never been limited to those from Detroit.”

On that 2011 Thanksgiving Day, Nickelback still took the field for the Halftime Show. Reports at the time claimed that the band was met with a smattering of boos from the crowd. But overall, the fans behaved themselves and Nickelback gave a decent performance. Tame, but not bad, all things considered.

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