157 Whales Dead After ‘Horrifying’ Mass Stranding Event in Australia

A pod of 157 whales randomly emerged on an Australian beach, and after efforts to try and save as many as they could, unfortunate news emerged that experts deemed it “impossible to save them.” The rescue attempt had gone on for about two days.

Many of the false killer whales had died upon coming ashore. There were about 90 that had a chance at survival but due to complex conditions on the remote Tasmania beach, the last remaining batch of whales were euthanized, according to the BBC. One person who was on site told the outlet it was “absolutely horrifying” seeing the animals with their eyes open and being so helpless.

Videos by VICE

Biologist Kris Carlyon told the BBC he has dealt with stranding before but this particular spot was “the trickiest location” he’s seen in 16 years.

All 157 Whales Have Died After Washing Ashore in Australia

Two whales were given a shot at returning to the waters, but after being sent back into the surf, the rough seas and wind quickly sent the whale back onto the sand, according to CNN.

An employee at the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Services told CNN that the animals just couldn’t “get past the break” in the water with how difficult of a traverse it was as a result of the rough conditions, “They just keep turning around and coming back towards the beach.”

When whales wash ashore like this, it’s generally due to a few reasons, one of which has to do with navigational issues that can occur in rough seas like Australia has recently seen. That’s because these creatures use echolocation to maneuver and uneasy waters make that disorienting. There’s also a belief that pods get lost if even one whale becomes disoriented or sick.

These animals are social beings, so if one goes astray—for example, heading towards the coastline—the rest will follow the leader. That could also explain how these 157 whales made landfall in Australia.

For whatever reason, the beaches of Tasmania have become a hotbed of sorts for whales washing ashore. There was one in 2020 that saw a record-breaking 450 long-finned pilot whales stranded.

At least 50 of those were able to be saved, thankfully. The aforementioned Carlyon, who called the current situation the “trickiest” he’s ever seen, was also around to handle this one. That highlights just how complicated the recent whale pod stranding must have been considering he saw 450 come onto the coastline not that long ago.