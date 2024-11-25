16 People Missing After Egyptian Tour Boat Sinks

A tragic accident has left 16 people missing. Egyptian authorities announced on Monday that, at 5:30 a.m. local time, the Red Sea control center received a distress call from a crew member aboard the “Sea Story,” revealing that the luxury yacht was sinking.

There were a total of 44 people aboard Sea Story when it sank, 13 crew members and 31 passengers. In total, 13 people aboard were Egyptian. The remaining 31 people were a range of nationalities including German, British and American Polish, Belgian, Swiss, Finnish, Chinese, Slovak, Spanish, and Irish.

The yacht’s five-day diving trip began on Nov. 24, setting off from Port Ghalib Marina until it reached an area near Morsa Alam where the incident took place. After authorities learned that the boat was sinking, search and rescue efforts were immediately put into place.

Some survivors were transported from the scene via plane and others via boat, after which they received medical care. In total, 28 people have been rescued. They are all in good health, according to authorities.

Still, though, 16 people—12 foreigners and four Egyptians—are missing. Authorities spent all day searching for the missing via air and sea. However, efforts were put on hold when night fell on Monday, Reuters reported.

As for what made the boat sink, authorities said a “high sea wave hit the vessel,” causing it to capsize within five to seven minutes.

The boat, authorities assured people, did not have any technical defects and was up to date on its required licenses.