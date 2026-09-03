16 Years Ago Today, the World Lost a 1970s Rock Star in a Shocking Freak Accident

On September 3, 2010, fans of 70s rock band Electric Light Orchestra mourned the death of a crucial early member. Mike Edwards played the cello with ELO from their first live show to his voluntary departure in 1975. He joined the group in 1972 and was remembered for his eccentric cello playing, which often seemed at odds with his shy, formal appearance.

Edwards was driving in Devon, England, when a hay bale weighing more than 1,300 pounds smashed into his vehicle. Authorities determined it fell off a tractor nearby, rolling down a steep hill and crashing through a barrier wall. It then struck Edwards’ van, killing him instantly. He was 62 years old.

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After ELO, he worked in stage plays, experimental musical arrangements, and recording across different genres. He made music for spoken word performances, poems, and taught classical cello. Additionally, Edwards helped form the Devon Baroque orchestra, among several other musical groups. He didn’t pigeonhole himself with genre or tradition. Instead, he used his classical mastery to explore all corners of artistry.

Mike Edwards’ Skillful Cello and Eccentric Stage Antics During ELO Live Shows Make the Band ‘More Interesting’

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At the time of Mike Edwards’ death, his colleagues and former ELO bandmates paid tribute to his talent. They also highlighted his cheerful, genuine personality and patience as a cello teacher.

“He was simply the nicest guy and a brilliant musician,” Angus Gordon, chairman of the Devon Baroque Orchestra, told BBC News in 2010. “He was capable of turning his hand to any type of music at all … I’m devastated. He was a really likable person and such good fun that I keep thinking this has been a horrible mistake.”

ELO founder Jeff Lynne also paid his respects to Edwards, recalling the cellist’s undeniable skill and creativity. “Mike Edwards was unlike your average balaclava-wearing cellist in a rock group,” Lynne wrote, per an archived post from Vintage Vinyl News. “He was a very good-natured chap who mixed politeness and reserve with wild and wacky stage performances.”

Lynne continued, “Even though he left the group over 35 years ago, I occasionally think about him on stage in his woolen balaclava playing his cello solo with an orange.” He concluded by describing Edwards as “a great cellist”, but more than that, he was “a real gentleman”.

Photo by Watal Asanuma/Shinko Music/Getty Images