16,000 Flowers Become A Living Sculpture

It’s raining roses, carnations, and baby’s breath. 16,000 freshly-cut flowers were arranged and suspended from the ceiling of 1515 Broadway in Times Square in January 2015, and over the course of three months they will slowly dry and preserve into a more permanent sculptural installation.

Artist Rebecca Louise Law, who frequently works with flowers to create ephemeral structures, grew up in the London countryside, loving nature. Law hopes the floral installation will be a “tranquil space of nature, a buffer from the crazy,” she says in the interview, below. See a timelapse of how the work came together, and close ups of the piece.

Videos by VICE

Rebecca Louise Law Time Lapse from Viacom on Vimeo.

Art At Viacom – Rebecca Louise Law from Viacom on Vimeo.

The work was on view until April 2015 in the Viacom lobby, 1515 Broadway, New York.

Related:

This Artist is Trapping Flowers in Blocks of Ice

A Brave Bonsai Goes Where No Plant Has Gone Before

Reed + Rader Turn A Fashion Spread Into A Moving Flower Utopia