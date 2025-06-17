How to Get 6 Months of Amazon Prime for Free (But Only if You’re 18-24)

I’ve always thought of Amazon Prime as an anaconda. You know, the 30-foot-long snake that inhabits the Amazon. Aside from the 600 million items listed on the online marketplace, Amazon’s reach extends across music, video streaming, AI assistants, groceries, healthcare appointments, and medicine.

No wonder that it’s eager to launch Prime for Young Adults, targeting anybody 18 to 24 years old with six free months of Prime access. After the first six months are up, Prime for Young Adults reverts to $7.49 a month or $69 per year, half the normal rate.

like prime for students, but broader

As far as I can tell, the benefits of Prime for Young Adults is identical to Prime Student, except that in the case of the latter you just have to be verified as a student at an eligible two- or four-year university, whereas with Prime for Young Adults you’re restricted by age but don’t have to enrolled in a university.

To sign up for Prime for Young Adults, you have to upload a picture of your driver’s license, passport, or US-state-issued identity card. Amazon says that a college ID won’t suffice. After verification, Amazon explicitly says that they delete the uploaded document from their records.

Prime Day runs from July 8-11 this year, and whereas most Prime subscribers will get 5 percent cash back on purchases during the sales event, Prime Student and Prime for Young Adults subscribers get 10 percent.

Outside of Prime Day, they’ll also get 5 percent cash back on purchases of beauty, apparel, electronics, and personal care items for “a limited time.” How limited, they don’t say.

Along with Prime’s shipping perks, subscribers get Prime Video and Prime Music included, as well as a subscription to Grubhub+ (Seamless+ to my fellow New Yorkers), which knocks a fair chunk of the delivery fee off food orders.