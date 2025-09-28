18 Absurd Job Requirements Employers Actually Tried to Get Away With

Some job listings are so absurd, they seem like satire. Between impossible experience requirements, discriminatory screening questions, and straight-up nonsense, it is no wonder entire forums are dedicated to mocking them.

Reddit’s r/recruitinghell collects these hiring horrors, and the strangest ones prove just how unhinged recruiting can get. Here are some of the most insane requirements and requests pulled from real job ads and applicant experiences.

1. The impossible math

Developer Sebastián Ramírez spotted a listing demanding four years of FastAPI experience—even though he created the framework himself only a year and a half earlier.

I saw a job post the other day. 👔



It required 4+ years of experience in FastAPI. 🤦



I couldn't apply as I only have 1.5+ years of experience since I created that thing. 😅



Maybe it's time to re-evaluate that "years of experience = skill level". ♻ — Sebastián Ramírez (@tiangolo) July 11, 2020

2. Faith over firewalls

A high-level IT security role reportedly required applicants to have “turned your life to Jesus the savior.” Cybersecurity, but make it evangelical.

3. A master’s degree for minimum wage

One listing wanted a master’s degree for a position that paid just $15.29 an hour. Debt, meet underemployment.

4. LinkedIn clout required

Another posting demanded that candidates have at least 100 LinkedIn connections to even apply. Networking as a prerequisite to networking.

5. Astrology as HR policy

One ad banned Aquarians, Pisces, Leos, and Scorpios from applying. Apparently, Mercury in retrograde is a dealbreaker.

6. Snack audit

A pre-screening questionnaire asked, “What’s the last thing you ate?” The interview process suddenly turned into a food diary.

7. Height and size restrictions

A nanny position required applicants to be around 1.6 meters tall and wear a clothing size 34 or smaller. Discrimination, thinly veiled as job criteria.

8. Gender box-checking

Another questionnaire bluntly asked, “Are you a woman?” before allowing the application to proceed.

9. Show us your fridge

One company asked for a photo of the inside of an applicant’s refrigerator along with their résumé. What, exactly, was HR hoping to find—leftovers?

10. Emotionally unstable wanted

A software posting described the ideal candidate as “opinionated AF,” hating the legal system, and having an “obsessive personality type.”

11. Devotion to burnout

Another role required “absolute obsession with working 16-hour days, sleeping under the desk, and being in the action.” Basically, unpaid overtime as a personality trait.

12. Quarter-century of experience

One ad insisted on 25 years of full-time work—even for roles where that would exclude most of the workforce.

13. No olds allowed

A listing demanded college graduates from 2018–2023 only. If you were born before Y2K, too bad.

14. Age error message

An applicant entering “50” in an online form got an error saying, “Please enter a value that is 40 or less.” Ageism coded directly into the software.

15. Must be attractive

A showroom sales manager role literally said candidates “must be attractive.” Subtlety left the chat.

16. Useless kitchenware test

Another pre-screen asked, “What’s the most useless kitchen tool in a standard kitchen and why would you still find it in every restaurant?” Maybe it was a riddle for chefs.

17. Name banned by database

One rejection letter claimed they couldn’t hire anyone named Jeffrey because of their database schema. A coding issue became an HR policy.

18. Girls only

A receptionist job spelled it out: only women need apply.

Job hunting is already brutal, but these examples show how hiring practices often pile on absurdity. Applicants are left less worried about résumés and more about whether they fit a company’s bizarre criteria—religion, zodiac sign, fridge contents, or the name Jeffrey.