20 Recipes to Make Sure the Holiday Potluck Spread Doesn’t Suck

December means one thing’s for certain: holiday parties. If your place of employment is too cheap to spring for a caterer, they dress up the act of asking the party guests to be the ones to bring the party food themselves as a fun (totally mandatory!) community-building activity. Or maybe, you’ve just got a friend group where everyone wants to go in on a potluck.

Either way, you might as well make sure that you know there’s at least one good thing to eat on the buffet spread: your dish.

Whether you’re feeling like making a dip, an appetizer, a casserole, or maybe a dessert, you’ve got to be sure that it ticks off several important criteria: It should be a non-divisive item; it should be in a big batch; it should be easy to eat standing up and milling about; and of course, it should be delicious. So whether it’s your co-workers or your friends and family that you’ll be sharing this collaborative meal with, we’ve got you covered with some fool-proof holiday potluck ideas.

Cheesy Artichoke Dip Recipe

Why is it that so many people aren’t big fans of artichokes themselves, but artichoke dip never fails to win everyone over? JK, we know why—it’s all that cheese. And worry not, for a more accessible version, we’ve got a vegan version, too!

Homemade Onion Dip Recipe

A little crock of this cheesy, creamy onion dip and a big bag of potato chips (or crudités or crackers), and you’ve got your contribution to the potluck covered.



Easy Glazed Shrimp recipe

You could be lazy and buy a package of shrimp cocktail. Or, you could go above and beyond because it’s the holidays and make this crispy fried shrimp covered in Hennessy and honey butter.

Deep-Fried Stuffing Balls Recipe

These one-bite wonders turn sort-of-boring-on-its-own stuffing into something fun for a party that’s also easy enough to eat with your fingers when you can’t find good a place to sit down.



Carrot Fritters Recipe

This recipe makes a big batch of carrot fritters—enough tiny bites to serve 50—but it only takes 45 minutes to pull together. That’s perfect when you’re not exactly sure what your friends are bringing.



Smoked Alaska Salmon Toasts Recipe

Putting stuff on toast is the secret to feeding a crowd easily, and this classic combo of smoked salmon and dill will definitely be a hit.



Grilled Apricot Crostini Recipe

A little sweetness from the apricots, a little creamy tang from the ricotta and goat cheese, and some freshness from torn mint and basil makes these easy crostinia well-balanced bite.



Vegan Shepherd’s Pie Recipe

A big-batch baked dish is the ultimate potluck food: feeding a lot of folks and adding something hearty to the spread, so you’re satisfied even if everyone else just brings hummus and cookies. This shepherd’s pie has the added perk of providing something other than baby carrots for all the vegans.

Baked Bolognese Pasta Recipe

Again, the same principle of the big-batch dish applies here. This baked pasta is the perfect meeting point of stuffed shells, pasta Bolognese, and mac and cheese, and it’s sure to be a hit.

Baked Ziti Recipe

It’s pretty hard to argue with a classic baked ziti. This recipe is quick, cheap, and easy, and with not much more than pasta, red sauce, and cheese, it’ll keep even the pickiest eaters well-fed.

Cabbage and Citrus Salad Recipe

Everyone always forgets about the vegetables. Make this winter salad and you’ll be the hero for bringing some much needed freshness and crunch to the starch- and sweets-filled spread.



Green Bean Salad Recipe

Rather than a green bean casserole (although we’ve got one of those, too), why not go with a lighter option? But not too light, of course—there’s still plenty of bacon in this green bean salad.



Caramelized Onion and Potato Gratin Recipe

A little fancier than just a big bowl of mashed potatoes, this cheesy potato gratin is what you need to impress your boss to clinch that holiday bonus you’re hoping for.



Mashed Root Vegetables Recipe

Keep it light for your vegetable option with some simple mashed sweet potatoes and carrots, sans marshmallows on top.



Easy Jalapeño Cornbread Recipe

You could make this slightly spicy, cheesy cornbread in a cast iron skillet and let people serve themselves, but making muffins means they’re already the perfect portion size.



Triple Chocolate Brownies Recipe

Everyone loves brownies, and these brownies are a little extra special, with a sprinkling of sugar on top before baking, giving the top a lovely crunch that your average boxed mix doesn’t have.



Blueberry and Lavender Pie Bars Recipe

Any sweet thing that can easily be cut into little squares for easy serving is perfect for a potluck dessert spread. Plus, these blueberry pie bars skip the pressure of having to make the picture-perfect pie crust.



Rustic Apple Cider Cake Recipe

This recipe results in a stunner of a holiday cake—and with minimal effort, too, if you keep the decoration rustic like we did here and leave the edges naked.

Whiskey, Cider, and Rosemary Punch Recipe

Someone’s gotta be responsible for beverages, right? Get everybody nice and tipsy with a big batch of this whiskey and cider punch that’s perfect for winter, and a snap to pull together.



The Best Ever Eggnog Recipe

When else are you going to drink eggnog? This eggnog recipe relies on melted vanilla ice cream and a little bourbon, because who can argue with that? Put it in a cute bottle with a bow, and you’ve got the perfect gift for the potluck host.

