18 Red States Are Demanding the Supreme Court Declare Trump Winner of the Election

Seventeen states have joined Texas’ bonkers legal push to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory, a move that shows no matter how partisan, dangerous, and legally dubious an effort is, if President Trump endorses it, the lemmings will follow.

The 17 states filed an amicus brief in support of Texas’ request to toss out Biden’s wins in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The transparent effort to undo the will of the people and hand the election to Trump has the signoff of 18 of the country’s 25 state Republican attorneys general.

The original lawsuit was filed Tuesday by Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is currently facing an FBI investigation for alleged corruption.

The amicus brief was led by Missouri. Other states whose attorneys general signed on are all Republican: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia.

The new case seeks to extend the legally mandated Dec. 14 deadline for the Electoral College’s vote, and aims to disenfranchise millions of voters in the four states.

The Supreme Court ordered the states Texas attacked to respond to the lawsuit by 3 p.m. Thursday. But election law experts think it’s less than likely the court will even consider the ludicrous lawsuit, which essentially asks the Court to toss out the results in the states because the other states don’t like what their election rules were, even though some of those states have similar rules.

Texas’ case argues that election officials shouldn’t be allowed to change voting rules, even though GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did just that when he extended in-person voting by a week via executive order. And it says it shouldn’t be allowed for states to count votes mailed but not received by Election Day — even though Kansas and Mississippi, two of the new signatories, allow that as well.

Trump and his allies have been routinely embarrassed in court for their efforts to flip multiple states to Trump’s column: As of Wednesday, they’d lost 51 of the 52 cases that have been decided. In trial after trial, Trump and Co. have failed to show any real evidence of the widespread voter fraud that they have routinely claimed in public.

But Trump decided on Wednesday that all the other cases didn’t matter — and that the Texas lawsuit is what counts. He vowed to intervene on Wednesday morning.

This was not my case as has been so incorrectly reported. The case that everyone has been waiting for is the State’s case with Texas and numerous others joining. It is very strong, ALL CRITERIA MET. How can you have a presidency when a vast majority think the election was RIGGED? https://t.co/ZKu9sNVz2U — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

Most Republican attorneys general might be lining up behind the flimsy suit, but Texas’ solicitor general’s name was conspicuously absent from the case’s filing.

And not every Republican AG has lined up behind the suit. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s office said in a statement Tuesday that the Texas case was “constitutionally, legally, and factually wrong about Georgia.”

The Texas case is such a stretch that election law expert Rick Hasen called it “utter garbage,” describing it as “a press release masquerading as a lawsuit.”