18-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Up Her High School ‘for Fun’

An 18-year-old waitress in Oklahoma bragged about her brand-new AK-47 during a shift at the restaurant where she worked, and showed her co-worker a video of her firing the weapon.

Then she claimed to have other plans for that gun: namely, shoot 400 people at her former high school “for fun.” Her co-worker contacted law enforcement, who took Alexis Wilson into custody Monday morning and charged her with making a terroristic threat against McAlester High School, a felony. She’s pleaded not guilty.

Police discovered the AK-47 in Wilson’s bedroom, along with six magazines and a 12-gauge shotgun. During an interview with police, she said her comments had been taken out of context, claiming that she was relaying an anecdote about a friend who had made a threat to shoot 40 people for fun, according to a local ABC affiliate.

Wilson’s arrest comes about six weeks after a string of mass shootings in California, Texas, and Ohio. After those shootings, dozens of young white men have been arrested for making similar shooting threats — and in some cases, police uncovered large caches of weapons.

As a young woman, Wilson is an outlier: Only nine out of 250 active shooter incidents between 2000 and 2017 involved a female shooter, according to the FBI.

Nonetheless, police believe that Wilson posed a threat. She was previously suspended from McAlester High School in 2013, once for having a knife at school and another time for wearing swastikas, according to the Washington Post.

In her booking photo, the Post reported, Wilson was also wearing a T-shirt that made a reference to the Anarchist Cookbook, a 1971 book that has inspired previous mass shooters to violence.

“She had some problems,” McAlester Public School Superintendent Randy Hughes told local news outlets. “But I am not aware of anything that would draw attention as a potential for something like this.”

After her suspensions, Wilson completed a military academy program in Oklahoma. She’d tried to re-enroll in McAlester High School this semester but was told she’d have to wait to start classes.

She’s now being held on a $250,000 bond. If convicted, she could face up to a year in a county jail, plus a fine of up to $5,000.

Cover: This undated photo provided by the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office in McAlester, Okla. shows Alexis Wilson. Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said Wilson was arrested Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, after investigators saw a video of her shooting an AK-47 and her co-workers reported she had said she would “shoot up” the school. (Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office via AP)