During the October 18, 2008 broadcast of BBC Radio 2’s The Russell Brand Show, Brand and guest Jonathan Ross put a call in to Fawlty Towers star Andrew Sachs with the intention of interviewing him. Sachs didn’t pick up, and the two proceeded to leave a series of messages on his answering machine pertaining to Brand having sex with Sachs’s granddaughter, Georgina Baillie (she and Brand had briefly dated a couple of years earlier).

“Look, Andrew Sachs, I’ve got respect for you and your lineage and progeny, never let that be questioned,” Brand says early on in the first message, just before Ross blurts out, “He f—ked your granddaughter!” Brand initially denies having done so, but refers to Baillie by name, and in his next voicemail, asks if he can marry her, adding that they plan on having a Fawlty Towers-themed wedding. By the third message, Brand starts singing about his relationship with Baillie and eerily—given what’s happened to him recently—feels the need to mention that it was “consensual”:

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The Infamous Prank Call That Cost Russell Brand His BBC Radio Show

Though both Brand and Ross apologized—albeit jokingly—on the air, the phone segments resulted in the BBC receiving over 18,000 complaints. Their respective shows were subsequently suspended and the ensuing scandal was quickly dubbed “Sachsgate.” Many public figures voiced their displeasure with Brand and Ross’s actions at the time, including Sachs’s Fawlty Towers co-star John Cleese, who called the messages “astoundingly tasteless.” Even Prime Minister Gordon Brown weighed in, condemning the pair for their “inappropriate and unacceptable behavior.”

For his part, Sachs accepted Brand and Ross’s apologies and said, “I’m not going to take it anywhere. I’m not out for revenge.” However, on October 29, Brand announced that he would be stepping away from his BBC gig due to the backlash, saying, “As I only do the radio show to make people laugh I’ve decided that, given the subsequent coverage, I will stop doing the show.” “I got a bit caught up in the moment and forgot that, at the core of the rude comments and silly songs, were the real feelings of a beloved and brilliant comic actor and a very sweet and big-hearted young woman,” he continued.

You can check out the controversial prank call segments from The Russell Brand Show for yourself right here: