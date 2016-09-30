19-Year-Old Pop Prodigy Milly Pye’s “Too Many People” is About Fancying Everyone

Milly Pye may sound like the name of a character from an adorable children’s TV show, but don’t let that fool you – she is a force to be reckoned with. Discovered busking in her hometown of Chester when she was 16, she’s since written and featured on MK’s club banger “Bring Me To Life” this summer and is now stepping into the forefront with her debut single, which we’re premiering below.

Arriving just in time for cuffing season, “Too Many People” is a song about fancying everyone. Boys, girls, you name it. “I wan’t everybody and nobody,” she sings, which isn’t surprising given how everyone in this video is impossibly good looking. Also, it was filmed at Rowans Bowling Alley, aka North London’s sexy hellmouth of instant gratification.

Enjoy!