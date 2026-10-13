1980s Cartoon Inspired Beat ‘Em Up Confirms February 2027 Release Date

Another throwback brawler inspired by a classic cartoon series is arriving in early 2027 with physical and digital editions.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction Arrives February 4

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The beat ’em up brawler genre has made a major comeback in recent years and there have been some amazing new installments inspired by lots of beloved franchises. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, Power Rangers, and even Marvel Comics have had a chance to put their own spin and style on the genre and another popular IP is up next.

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He-Man and the Masters of the Universe will get its own title in early 2027 and players now know that that upcoming game is arriving on February 4. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction is developed by the team at Bitmap Bureau (Terminator 2D: NO FATE, Final Vendetta), Mattel and the retro team at Clear River Games.

The title will be launching digitally and physically on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series S|X. The standard physical release will be available at gaming retailers, with an SRP of $29.99.

Additionally, Standard physical versions are available to pre-order via Clear River Games, industry leader in retro and retro-inspired titles, and not one, but two exclusive physical versions of the game will be available via Limited Run Games.

Collectors should keep in mind that pre-orders are open now and the Limited Run exclusive edition pre-orders are set to close on November 22, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

For those who haven’t checked out the game’s trailer yet, the title features:

Stunning Retro Revival: Experience Eternia like never before with massive, highly detailed pixel-art sprites and lush environments that look exactly like the original 1980s cartoon come to life.

Experience Eternia like never before with massive, highly detailed pixel-art sprites and lush environments that look exactly like the original 1980s cartoon come to life. A Legendary Roster: Play as He-Man, Man-At-Arms, Teela and unlock She-Ra as a playable character in future playthroughs! Each hero features a unique playstyle, from He-Man’s raw power to Teela’s agile staff combat.

Play as He-Man, Man-At-Arms, Teela and unlock She-Ra as a playable character in future playthroughs! Each hero features a unique playstyle, from He-Man’s raw power to Teela’s agile staff combat. Ride into Battle: It wouldn’t be Masters of the Universe without Battle Cat! Mount He-Man’s fearless feline companion to tear through Skeletor’s minions with tooth and claw.

It wouldn’t be Masters of the Universe without Battle Cat! Mount He-Man’s fearless feline companion to tear through Skeletor’s minions with tooth and claw. 13 Action-Packed Stages: Battle your way across the diverse landscapes of Eternia, from the Royal Palace and the Vine Jungle to the dark corridors of Snake Mountain.

Battle your way across the diverse landscapes of Eternia, from the Royal Palace and the Vine Jungle to the dark corridors of Snake Mountain. Classic Co-op Action: Team up with a friend in 2-player local co-op to deliver double the justice. Perfect for those who grew up playing side-by-side at the arcade.

Team up with a friend in 2-player local co-op to deliver double the justice. Perfect for those who grew up playing side-by-side at the arcade. Deep-Cut Villains: Square off against iconic foes including Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man, and Trap Jaw, along with deep-lore appearances like the dark sorceress Shokoti and the Shadow Beasts.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro-inspired gaming news and updates.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction is available for pre-order now and launches on February 4, 2027 for Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.