1983 Arcade Shooter is Now Available on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Consoles

More than four decades after its arcade debut, this retro shooter is now available on modern consoles.

Stinger Arrives on Modern Consoles and PC

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Stinger originally hit arcades all the way back in 1983, but the retro shooter is returning now for a modern console release. The original Arcade Archives version of the game arrive for Nintendo Switch and PS4 in the summer of 2025, but now the Arcade Archives 2 version is available for PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series consoles.

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“Take control of the “STINGER WOLF” and head to the center of an enemy base where evil life forms roam. In an emergency, you can call on the friendly robot “BONGO” to automatically destroy the enemy.”

The Arcade Archives 2 version of the game costs $9.99 on all platforms. Players who already own the Nintendo Switch or PS4 version will also be able to upgrade to Nintendo Switch 2 or PS5 for just $2.99.

As always, the Arcade Archives version of the retro title aims to recreate the original experience, but also adds a handful of modern conveniences and quality-of-life upgrades.

Here’s a look at some of the key features that players can expect:

In ORIGINAL MODE , you’ll find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable. difficulty and display settings button remapping rapid-fire options the ability to create multiple save files at any time a rewind function to undo your last move Some titles also offer special settings that recreates the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs

, you’ll find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable. In HI SCORE MODE and CARAVAN MODE , you can compete for the best scores with players around the world through Online Rankings.

and , you can compete for the best scores with players around the world through Online Rankings. “Arcade Archives 2” series introduces a brand-new mode called TIME ATTACK MODE , in addition to the ORIGINAL MODE, HI SCORE MODE, and CARAVAN MODE from Arcade Archives. TIME ATTACK MODE focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.

, in addition to the ORIGINAL MODE, HI SCORE MODE, and CARAVAN MODE from Arcade Archives. With VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, the gameplay can be reproduced even more accurately, closer to the original arcade experience.

The Arcade Archives has been consistently releasing new and updated titles each week throughout 2026. Retro gaming fans can expect more additions as the year continues.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates each week.

The Arcade Archives 2 version of Stinger is available now Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.