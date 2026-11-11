1985 Arcade Racer Is Playable on Modern Consoles This Week

More than four decades after it first hit consoles, this arcade racing game is heading to modern home consoles.

Shot Rider Releases on Consoles November 12, 2026

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Shot Rider originally arrived in arcades in 1985 and offered a high-speed motorcycle experience for gamers. Now, the game is returning to offer retro gaming fans a chance to relive the experience on their home consoles.

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“Drive your bike as the protagonist and crash into enemy riders to take them down as you race toward the finish line. There are junctions along the stage where the route splits, allowing you to enjoy a variety of courses such as the highway, rocky, and snow courses depending on your choice. Watch out for cars and obstacles, as crashing into them will significantly reduce your fuel.”

Retro collectors who are interested in checking out the classic title can pick up the Arcade Archives version on Nintendo Switch or PS4 for $7.99. The Arcade Archives 2 version will be available on the Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles for $9.99.

Shoppers will also be able to upgrade from the PS4 version to the PS5 or the Nintendo Switch to Nintendo Switch 2 for an additional $2.99. Both versions of the game will be available on November 12.

As always, the Arcade Archives release will aim to recreate the original experience with a handful of modern conveniences and quality-of-life improvements.

The “Arcade Archives” (ACA) series is developed with the concept of faithfully reproducing classic arcade games, staying true to its original.

In ORIGINAL MODE, you’ll find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable. These include difficulty and display settings, button remapping, rapid-fire options, the ability to create multiple save files at any time, and even a rewind function to undo your last move. Some titles also offer special settings that recreates the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs.

In addition, in HI SCORE MODE and CARAVAN MODE, you can compete for the best scores with players around the world through Online Rankings.

“Arcade Archives 2” series introduces a brand-new mode called TIME ATTACK MODE, in addition to the ORIGINAL MODE, HI SCORE MODE, and CARAVAN MODE from Arcade Archives. TIME ATTACK MODE focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.

With VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, the gameplay can be reproduced even more accurately, closer to the original arcade experience.

Shot Rider joins an already impressive collection of recent Arcade Archives releases including Prehistoric Isle, Ace Driver Victory Lap, Thundercade, and many others.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Arcade Archives version of Shot Rider releases November 12, 2026 for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.