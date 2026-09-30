1985 Platformer Arrives on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 This Week

More than four decades after its original release, this 8-bit platformer is back with a new release on modern consoles this week.

Console Archives Chack’n Pop Releases October 1

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Chack’n Pop’s original arcade release arrived in 1984 before it hit 8-bit consoles in 1985. Although the arcade version didn’t take off in Japan, the home console version quickly became much more popular.

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Now, the challenging platformer is returning for modern audiences to experience thanks to a new Console Archives edition.

Control “Chack’n” skillfully to take back the Heart inside the maze taken by “Beluga”.

The Technique of character “コ” to run along walls and ceilings to evade enemies, the Technique of Hanabi to detonate bombs simultaneously… By using various advanced techniques, “Chack’n” can defeat “Beluga”. With just a single technique, “Chack’n” can do an amazing job!

The title will likely appear to fans of Bubble Bobble, which is another classic that recently received a Console Archives re-release on modern platforms.

The Console Archives version of Chack’n Pop releases on October 1, 2026 for the Nintendo Switch 2 and the PS5. The digital version of the game costs players $7.99 on either platform.

As always, the Console Archives version of the game will come equipped with a handful of modern conveniences and quality-of-life improvements. The benefits of the Console Archives release include:

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points

a rewind function

screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference

Retro gaming fans should take note that this title uses the Japanese ROM, but all in-game text is in English, as the game was originally designed with English in-game text.

Fans of old school games have had a ton of unique titles to explore this year thanks to the Console Archives growing library. Recent releases include Karate Champ, Crazy Climber, Bubble Bobble, and many more.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Console Archives version of Chack’n Pop releases October 1, 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5.