1985 RPG Is Coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2

More than forty years after its original launch, this 8-bit RPG is finally returning with a 2026 re-release on modern consoles.

Bokosuka Wars Arrives on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2

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The Consoles Archives initiative is back with another exciting retro gaming release. This week, Console Archives unveiled a modern port of 1985’s Bokosuka Wars.

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For those unfamiliar with the 80s title, Bokosuka Wars was an action-strategy game that was one of the most influential starting points of the tactical RPG subgenre. Although it didn’t gain a ton of popularity in the U.S., the title was a major success in Japan.

The title did previously receive a port to the Virtual Console during the Nintendo Wii era, but this new release for Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 is the first time it has been available during the current console generation.

“This RPG game puts you in the role of King Suren, fighting alongside your soldiers to restore peace to the Kingdom of Suren, which has been conquered by the tyrant Ogoreth of the Basamu Empire. Help your soldiers, who have been transformed into trees and rocks by King Ogoreth’s magic, as you make your way to Basamu castle to defeat your arch-enemy, King Ogoreth.”

Like most Console Archives releases, this version comes equipped with a handful of quality-of-life improvements to make it easier for modern gamers to enjoy the retro classic. Some of the key features include:

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points

a rewind function

Players can also enjoy additional screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing users to customize the visual experience to their preference.

Both the Nintendo Switch 2 and the PS5 version of the game are available digitally for $7.99. The games available for sale on each online store may vary depending on the country or region. If you are unable to find the games in the online store, please be aware that these products may not be available in your area.

Retro gaming fans have had a ton of classic re-releases to check out lately. Just earlier this week modern consoles also received a new port of the 1994 first installment in the Tekken franchise.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more coverage of retro gaming news, re-releases, and updates.

The Console Archives version of Bokosuka Wars is available now on Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5.