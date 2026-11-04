1985 Spy Action Game Is Playable on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 Starting This Week

More than forty years after its original console release, this retro action game is returning on modern consoles.

Elevator Action Releases on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 November 5

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Elevator Action originally released in the early 1980s as a standalone cabinet, but by 1985 it was ported to Famicom. The same version eventually made its way to the United States with a 1987 Nintendo Entertainment System release.

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Now, more than four decades later, Elevator Action is returning thanks to the Console Archives collection. The new release will allow Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 gamers to check out the retro game for $7.99 when it releases on November 5, 2026.

“The weapons are a Pistol and a Jump Kick!! This is an action game in which you control the spy (player) to steal all confidential documents hidden in an organization’s building, and escape in the car prepared underground. Use the elevator in the building to evade the security guards who come to defeat the spy.”

Like all Console Archives releases, this version of Elevator Action will recreate the original 8-bit experience, but also offer a handful of modern conveniences and quality of life improvements.

Here is a breakdown of some of the key Arcade Archives benefits:

designed to bring classic games originally released on home consoles to modern gaming platforms

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points

a rewind function to support players in completing these classics

additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference

Elevator Action joins a pretty impressive lineup of recent Arcade Archives releases. In the last few months gamers have gained access to Crazy Climber, Bubble, Bobble, Doraemon, and tons of other retro games on modern consoles through the Arcade Archives catalog.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Console Archives version of Elevator Action releases on November 5, 2026 for PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2.