1986 8-Bit Action Game Arrives on Nintendo Switch and PS5

Four decades after its original Japanese release, this rare retro classic is finally making its way to modern consoles for a new generation of gamers to play.

Console Archives Brings Back Firework Thrower Kantaro’s 53 Stations of the Tokaido

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40 years after its 1986 release, Firework Thrower Kantaro’s 53 Stations of the Tokaido is coming back to life thanks to the latest Console Archives initiative. Once again, the Console Archives has found a rare 8-bit title to preserve with a modern console edition.

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For those who are unfamiliar with the title, Firework Thrower Kantaro’s 53 Stations of the Tokaido was originally released by SUNSOFT in 1986 for an 8-bit home console. Due to the game’s original region exclusivity, it is likely not familiar to most western gamers unless they are really hardcore fans of this particular era of 8-bit titles.

This title was originally released exclusively in Japan. While the user interface and manual are available in English, the game content is available in Japanese only for the Famicom. Over the years since its original release there have been a handful of ports for other platforms in various compilation releases.

“This is an action game where Kantaro, a fireworks thrower, travels to Edo to launch fireworks over the Sumida River, where his fiancée, Momoko-chan, is waiting, while fending off enemies along the way. Will Kantaro safely reach Edo and be able to launch fireworks over the Sumida River?”

The side-scrolling levels challenge players to make their way across the screen while taking out enemies with firework grenades and dodging incoming attacks.

For those unfamiliar with Consoles Archives projects, the CSA series is designed to bring classic games originally released on home consoles to modern gaming platforms.

Typically the game feature a handful of modern conveniences and quality of life upgrades including:

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points

some titles also include a rewind function, to support players in completing these classics

additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference

The exact list of features varies from title to title in the CSA series. Be sure to check back soon for more information on the latest Console Archives projects and other retro gaming news.

The Console Archives version of Firework Thrower Kantaro’s 53 Stations of the Tokaido is available now on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5.