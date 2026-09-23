1986 Action Fighting Game Is Coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2

Retro gaming fans are about to get a chance to revisit a 1980s action title four decades after its original console release.

Karate Champs Arrives on Modern Consoles September 24

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The Console Archives line of games has been putting out new ports of classic titles on the Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 every year for the last year. This week features another exciting drop with the surprise addition of Karate Champ.

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“This game is an action game where you fight using a wide variety of moves through simple control combinations. Successfully executing major moves earns you many score points. Execute your moves with precision and aim for “CHAMP”!”

The 80s title was originally an arcade game in 1984, but made its way to the NES a few years later in 1986. It was a popular title at launch, especially in arcades, and spawned a handful of different ports over the years.

The Console Archives version of Karate Champ releases on the Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 for $7.99 on September 24. Shoppers who are unable to find the game listed in the online store should be aware that the products may not be available in their area.

Shoppers should also take note that the game includes only the English version; the Japanese version is not included. All in-game text is in English only.

As always, the title will launch with a handful of modern conveniences and quality of life improvements. Here are some of the big features that retro gaming fans can expect:

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points

a rewind function

Additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference

That should be just about everything shoppers need to know before deciding if they want to check out this latest Console Archives release. The next port will very likely be announced around Wednesday, September 30.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Console Archives versions of Karate Champ releases on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 September 24, 2026.