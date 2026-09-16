1986 Action Game Is Coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 This Week

Roughly four decades after its original release, this mid-1980s action game is making its way to modern consoles.

Crazy CLimber Comes to Modern Consoles September 17

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Retro gaming fans have had a ton of exciting news lately and there’s no shortages of old school games to conveniently and affordably check out on modern consoles. One of the next big opportunities comes this week with the Console Archives version of Crazy Climber.

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For those who aren’t familiar with the title, Crazy Climber is an 8-bit adventure game from 1986. The title was originally released by Nichibutsu. The Famicom home console release arrived in 1986, but the earliest versions of the game actually first launched in arcades in 1980, before eventually making its way to Arcadia 2001 and Atari 2600 and then the Famicom.

“Watch out for falling objects from above! Ascend a skyscraper while dodging annoying enemies such as Ojamaman, Iron ball, and Gorillas. Successfully reaching the rooftop of the building completes the level. Keep going, climber!!”

Shoppers interested in checking this title out should keep in mind that the game includes only the Japanese version and that all in-game text is in English only.

The Console Archives Crazy Climber will be available digitally for $7.99 on the Nintendo Switch 2 and the PS5 starting September 17.

As always, the Console Archives version of the game will come loaded with modern enhancements and quality of life improvements, without altering the original experience more than necessary.

Some of the key new features include:

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points

a rewind function

screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference.

Crazy Climber arrives just a week after Console Archives launched Nobunaga’s Ambition II last week. The Console Archives collection has been growing all summer with releases including Bubble Bobble, Doraemon, T.R.A.G., and lots more.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates. The Console Archives have been announcing new games roughly once per week, so retro gaming fans should be able to rely on another addition to the library when next week rolls around.

The Console Archives version of Crazy Climber releases September 17 for Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5.